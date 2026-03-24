Warming Back Up

TULSA, Okla. — A mild start this Tuesday morning with temperatures in the upper 50s and mostly cloudy skies. A few sprinkles possible but most of the area will be dry. Look for decreasing clouds with a pleasant afternoon as highs stay in the low 70s.

Plenty of sunshine Wednesday with temperatures in the mid 50s. Even warmer conditions with temperatures around 89° with the record for this date of 88° from 1910. South winds 10-20 mph with limited fire weather.

Thursday morning lows in the upper 60s with mostly clear skies. Fire weather increases as relative humidity drops and south winds increase gusting 30-35 mph. High near 92° with the record for the date at 94° from 2020 so it will be close.

A cold front moves in Friday with lows in the low 50s and mostly cloudy skies. Afternoon highs in the mid 60s. Cool air filters in with northeast winds gusting 30-35 mph. Fire danger continues.

A cold start to Saturday with morning temperatures in the upper 30s. Daytime highs in the mid 60s under partly cloudy skies.

Breezy south winds return Sunday with highs back in the upper 70s.

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