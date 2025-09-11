Warmer Weather through the Week

TULSA, OKLA — Fall-like temperatures take a break as the summer heat returns.

Starting today, temperatures climb into the lower 90s for the afternoon under a mostly sunny sky.

There's a small chance for a spotty shower or two to develop north and east of Tulsa this morning, but majority will remain dry.

Tonight, clear and quiet with overnight lows in the upper 60s.

Sunny with a few passing clouds on Friday. Highs warm into the low to mid-90s tomorrow afternoon with feels like temps near 100 degrees.

Over the weekend, mostly sunny on Saturday and then partly cloudy on Sunday. Chance for a stray shower on Sunday. Lows in the lower 70s and then highs low to mid-90s.

It looks like we'll stay in the low 90s for Monday and Tuesday of next week. Morning lows around 70 degrees.

