Warmer weather ahead

***FREEZE WARNING UNTIL 9 AM Thursday for Pawnee, Osage, Washington, Nowata, Craig, and Ottawa Counties***

After a chilly Thursday morning, southerly winds will return to help boost our temperatures in the mid to upper 60s this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky.

Tonight, winds will increase out of the south with much warmer overnight lows around 50 degrees.

A sun/cloud mix for Friday with winds periodically gusting upward of 40 mph throughout the day. Highs continue to trend warmer in the mid-70s.

As of now Easter Weekend looks warm and breezy for any outdoor activities! Temperatures in the low 80s for both Saturday and Sunday.

Our next storm system moves in early next week bringing a chance for showers and storms Monday, as well as a brief cool down next Tuesday!

