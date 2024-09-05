Warmer Temps Today

TULSA, OKLA — Slightly warmer for Thursday with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s under a mostly to partly sunny sky.

A few isolated non-severe storms will be possible mainly south of I-40 this morning and afternoon.

A cold front will move across the area tomorrow, which will bring an end to any lingering precipitation and a drop in temperatures headed into the weekend!

Highs tomorrow in the upper 80s then falling into the upper 50s Friday night into Saturday morning.

Highs for both Saturday and Sunday in the low 80s under a mostly sunny sky.

A warming trend will take place later next week with a return to above normal temperatures. Rain chances will remain minimal through at least the middle of next week.

