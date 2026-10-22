Warmer Temps to Finish the Week

TULSA, OKLA — Sunshine returns Thursday, with afternoon highs warmer around 80 degrees. Light southeast winds will keep conditions comfortable, but temperatures will remain above average for late October.

The warm, dry pattern will continue Friday and Saturday as high pressure remains in control.

Morning lows will be in the mid-50s, while afternoon highs climb into the low 80s Friday and around 80 degrees Saturday. Southerly winds will increase, with gusts of 15 to 25 mph possible.

The combination of warm temperatures, dry conditions and stronger winds could increase fire weather concerns, especially northwest of I-44, where winds are expected to be strongest. Residents should use caution with outdoor activities that could spark a fire.

Clouds will increase Sunday with highs in the upper 70s. By Monday, temperatures will trend cooler, with highs in the mid-70s and a chance for a few rain showers.

Rain chances will continue into Tuesday as a cold front moves through the region. Highs will fall to around 70 degrees, with north winds of 10 to 15 mph. A slight chance of a shower could linger Wednesday, with highs only reaching the upper 60s.

While the overall weather pattern will become more favorable for rain early next week, significant rainfall is not expected at this time. Even so, increasing cloud cover and a few passing weather systems should help bring temperatures closer to seasonal averages.