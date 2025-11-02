Warmer Temperatures Return

TULSA, Okla. — After a cold start this Sunday morning, look for temperatures in the low 60s this afternoon. Calm south winds and lots of sunshine expected.

Monday morning we will be in the mid 40s to start the day. By the afternoon, a pleasant day with highs in the low 70s.

A warming trend for the rest of the week. Look for lots of sunshine and gusty winds, mainly Tuesday and Thursday. Morning lows will be in the mid to low 50s and highs returning in the mid to upper 70s. It looks to be a while before we see morning temperatures near freezing.

Have a safe and fun week ahead!

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

