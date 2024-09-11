Warmer for Wednesday

TULSA, Okla. — Another pleasant morning for most of Green Country! Look for a warm afternoon with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s and lots of sunshine.

With the landfall of Hurricane Francine along the Louisiana coast this afternoon, a few isolated showers are possible in southeast Oklahoma as Francine's moisture backs into our area. The track of Francine will stay east of our forecast area going north through the Mississippi River Valley.

For us, we remain mostly dry, but will keep a slight shower chance in the forecast near the Arkansas/Oklahoma line on Thursday. Temperatures look to remain warm in the low 90s for Thursday and Friday.

This weekend looks warm with highs still in the low 90s. Morning temperatures climb in the upper 60s to low 70s. We'll notice a return of moisture and mugginess as well. With the added moisture, we'll add at least a slight chance of storms Saturday, Sunday, and early next week. Expect some fine-tuning to the rain chance as we get closer.

