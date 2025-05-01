Warm With Sunshine For Thursday

TULSA, Okla. — Areas of patchy fog have developed this morning. Give yourself extra time and watch for those flooded roads. Most of the day will be dry with the sunshine returning and afternoon highs in the upper 70s!

Latest data is increasing the chances a complex of strong, to perhaps severe storms will sweep through early Friday morning with a wind, hail, and flooding threat. Tornado treat looks lower, but may not be zero. We'll clear out for your Friday afternoon and evening plans with highs in the low/mid 70s.

Just in time for the weekend, expect a beautiful and dry Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low to mid 70s. Mornings will have some chill with lows in the mid/upper 40s! Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

the nice weather will stay with us to start next week with perhaps a few chances of showers and storms return to the area in the middle/end of next week.

