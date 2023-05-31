Warm with isolated storms possible today

TULSA, Okla — We've been tracking a few slow moving thunderstorms along the Oklahoma and Kansas line this morning, and these will gradually weaken through the morning. Most of us will remain dry this afternoon, but a few pop-up storms will redevelop this afternoon. Highest chances will be across northeast parts of Green Country.

The storm coverage stays low tomorrow as well, but keep an eye to the sky. Chances for storms will increase by late Friday into the weekend. The severe threat continues to look very low.

Temps will remain just above average to finish the week with highs in the mid 80s to near 90. A slight drop in temperatures is expected over the weekend with highs returning to the low/mid 80s Saturday and Sunday as the shower and storm chance expands.

