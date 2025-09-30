Warm with A Little More Cloud Coverage Today

TULSA, OKLA — An upper level disturbance moves over the region today bringing more clouds than previous days. While a couple of sprinkles are possible, deep dry air will limit most rain from reaching the ground.

Highs this afternoon in the mid-80s. Mostly clear and quiet by this evening with overnight lows around 60 degrees.

Highs remain well above average for the remainder of the week and into the upcoming weekend topping out in the mid to upper 80s. Morning lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Stay hydrated and apply that sunscreen if you are going to be outside or heading to the Tulsa State Fair this week!

