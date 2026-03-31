Warm, Windy, and Elevated Fire Concerns

TULSA, OKLA — Morning temperatures will start in the 60s and 70s, with afternoon highs climbing into the 80s. The combination of warm temperatures, gusty winds, and relatively low humidity will create elevated fire weather conditions.

Most of the region will remain capped during the day, meaning thunderstorms will struggle to form. However, by the evening and night hours there could be a small chance for showers or storms in parts of the area, especially near the boundary.

If the boundary drifts slightly farther south, an isolated strong storm could develop northwest of I-44 this evening, though the risk currently appears limited.

Tomorrow, the boundary will shift north again as a disturbance moves across the Rockies and a developing low-pressure system strengthens over eastern Colorado.

Warm, breezy southerly winds will continue, slowly bringing more moisture back into the region. Some scattered showers or storms may occur across northern parts of the area during the day with increasing chances during the evening as the weather system moves east.

Storms developing along the dry line in western areas are expected to spread eastward overnight.

A few storms could become strong to severe with the primary threats including damaging wind gusts and large hail.

As storms move farther east late Wednesday night, the atmosphere may become more saturated, which could reduce severe weather potential but increase the chance for heavy rainfall.

Storms should gradually weaken and move east during the day Thursday.

Southerly winds will continue to bring warm air back into the region Thursday night and Friday. Temperatures will remain warm with breezy winds ahead of a stronger cold front expected to arrive Friday evening.

Showers and thunderstorms may develop Friday afternoon, becoming more widespread Friday night into early Saturday as the cold front moves through.

Some storms could again produce damaging wind gusts, large hail and periods of heavy rain.

Storm chances should end by Saturday evening as the system moves away.

Behind the cold front, cooler and drier weather is expected to move in for Easter Sunday and early next week, bringing a break from the recent warm and unsettled conditions.

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