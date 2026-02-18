Warm, Windy and Dry: Fire Weather Concerns this Week

***FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN NE OKLAHOMA TOMORROW FROM 10 AM - 8 PM***

A weak cold front moved through the region overnight. While the front did not bring much cooling, it will usher in much drier air, which will be the most noticeable change.

Wednesday: Dry and Unseasonably Warm

Temperatures will climb back to above-normal levels during the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s. Winds will stay light through early afternoon, then steadily increase later in the day with gusts 25 to 30 mph.

Because of very low humidity, a window for near critical to elevated fire weather concerns is expected during the afternoon.

A strong upper-level weather system will sweep across the Plains tonight and into tomorrow.

Overnight lows remain above average in the 50s with continued gusty winds.

Thursday: Worsening Fire Weather Conditions

Starting by mid-morning, a very dry air mass quickly moves in behind the cold front. Fast-spreading grass fires will be more likely, and conditions could lead to a long day for fire suppression efforts.

Highs tomorrow afternoon around 70 degrees.

As a secondary cold front moves through Thursday, winds will shift from west to northwest, signaling the arrival of cooler air. This wind shift could complicate any ongoing firefighting operations.

Winds will relax Thursday evening with overnight lows plunging into the 30s.

Friday: Cooler and Calmer

Cooler temperatures will spread across the area Friday as high pressure settles in. Highs in the low to mid-50s.

Another fast-moving system arrives Friday night into Saturday, bringing a low chance of light precipitation.

A brief rain–snow mix may occur near the Oklahoma–Kansas border, but no winter impacts are expected. Any precipitation will be very light.

Looking Ahead

Temperatures will be near to slightly below normal through the weekend and early next week.

A gradual warming trend is expected after that.

Dry weather will likely continue with ongoing fire weather concerns.

