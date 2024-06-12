Warm Wednesday

TULSA, Okla. — After a mild start this morning, afternoon highs will climb in the upper 80s to low 90s across Green Country. Expect clear skies with calm south winds. Take advantage as hotter weather is expected to late this week into the weekend.

Temperatures will climb and mugginess levels will go up Thursday and Friday with highs in the low/mid 90s and heat index values reaching 100-degrees.

Father's Day weekend looks hot with highs climbing in the mid/upper 90s. Heat index values of 100 to 105 degrees. There is a very slight chance we could see a shower or storm Sunday morning for our northern counties. Another slight chance for Monday but the majority will miss out on rain.

Overall, the summer-like heat will be the rule into next week as well.

WATCH 2 News Weather 24/7 on YouTube.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

