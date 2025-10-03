Warm Weather through the Weekend

TULSA, OKLA — A mild start to the day with some areas of patchy fog through mid-morning. Mostly sunny with another hot day expected for early October with highs in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees.

Temperatures look to remain in the low to mid-80s for FNL kick-off with mid-70s by the end of the game.

Mostly clear and quiet overnight with lows in the 60s.

For the upcoming weekend, we will remain unseasonably warm with highs for both Saturday and Sunday in the upper 80s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be on the rise with periodic gusts upward of 25 to 30 mph out of the south.

Some changes for the work week with isolated to eventually widely scattered showers and storms starting Monday as cooler air seeps into the region and brings temperatures back closer to average by mid to late week! (average high is 79°)

