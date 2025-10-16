Warm Weather through Saturday

TULSA, OKLA — Warm and sunny finish to the work week with highs for both Thursday and Friday well into the 80s.

Winds will increase by Friday ahead of a cold front. Expect showers and storms overnight Friday into Saturday morning. A low-end wind and hail threat will remain with any of the strongest storms.

A stormy start to the weekend. Saturday morning looks wet with scattered showers and storms. Widespread severe weather is not expected, but a few strong to severe storms look possible.

Storms should clear eastern Oklahoma by early Saturday evening, but may clear the metro by early afternoon. Lows in the mid 60s with highs warming into the 80s. Winds will shift around to the north and northwest behind the front Saturday evening and night marking the arrival of cooler air.

Behind the front on Sunday, the weather looks great and will feel like fall! Lows in the area in the 40s and 50s with highs area-wide in the low 70s. Sunny skies with north winds 5-15 mph.

Morning lows Monday in the 50s with highs near 80°. Another front may cool us back into the 70s for highs on Tuesday!

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

