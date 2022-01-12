Warm Weather for Wednesday

TULSA, OKLA- — Unseasonably warm temperatures will hold for the remainder of the week with highs for both today and tomorrow in the low to mid-60s under a mostly sunny sky.

We still manage to warm into the upper 50s Friday afternoon, ahead of our next cold front.

North winds gusting 30 to 40 mph will be possible during the day Saturday with high temperatures dropping into the 40s.

Very slim chances for precipitation with this next system.

