Warm Tuesday

TULSA, Okla. — A mild start to the day with afternoon highs in the low 80s. Expect an increase in cloud coverage with southwest winds 10-20 mph. A weak cold front will move in late this afternoon with a chance for an isolated shower this evening. The majority of the day will be dry so take advantage if you have any outdoor activities!

Scattered showers and storms increase Wednesday morning and will continue throughout the day. Overall the severe threat looks low for Wednesday, but a marginally strong to severe storm can't be ruled out with a low-end wind/hail threat. Highs in the mid to upper 60s with northeast winds 10-15 mph.

Storm chances will continue on Thursday as we remain just north of a warm front.

The potential for severe weather will increase for us in eastern Oklahoma and southeast Kansas Friday and Saturday. Ingredients do look favorable for severe storms, but there are still a few things that could limit the level of severe weather. At the moment it is too early to know how storms will evolve, but we will continue to monitor and adjust the forecast as we get closer.

**There will likely be changes to the forecast as we get closer so stay tuned for the latest details**

