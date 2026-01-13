Warm Today then Turning Colder

TULSA, OKLA — We'll enjoy sunshine on Tuesday with lows in the upper 30s and highs around 70°. Light southwest winds continue and outdoor plans are a go! Enjoy the terrific day!

A cold front comes in by Wednesday with lows in the low 40s and highs around 50°. Chance for a few early morning showers or sprinkles, but any rain will be very light. Mixture of clouds and sun.

The real impact of the front won't be realized until Thursday with lows in the low/mid 20s and highs in the mid/upper 40s. Mostly sunny.

Friday starts out around 32° and then highs near 50°. Mostly sunny.

We'll start the weekend chilly with temperatures actually running below average for a change. After morning lows in the 20s, afternoon highs will hold in the low/mid 40s.

Data differs on Sunday with some data bringing a reinforcing shot of cold air in to close out thew weekend, but other data starts another warm up early. Our current forecast will split the difference with highs in the 40s, and we'll continue to adjust as we get closer.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

