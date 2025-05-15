Warm Thursday Ahead

TULSA, Okla. — Upper 60s and then mid 80s on Thursday. More clouds with maybe some isolated showers and and in southeast Oklahoma. A very low severe threat.

Some data is hinting at perhaps an isolated storm or two in the morning hours Friday, which will have severe potential. We'll be monitoring just in case. Highs in the afternoon will reach the mid/upper 80s!

Over the weekend, highs in the mid 80s with lows in the upper 50s on Saturday and mid 60s on Sunday. Storms will be possible each day with some severe weather possible as well. Right now, it's still to early to know the precise details, it will be important to remain weather aware through the weekend.

The severe threat will remain on Monday with the chance of showers and storms likely lingering into Tuesday as well. Highs in the 80s with lows in the 60s early in the week.

Stay tuned as we get better model data into the weather center as we'll be able to give you more details on the severe threats.

