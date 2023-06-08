Increasing rain, storms into the weekend

OZONE ALERT for Thursday.

It's going to be another warm day with highs around 90 degrees. Isolated storm chances possible this afternoon.

Localized damaging wind gusts, small size hail, heavy downpours and dangerous lightning will all be possible with the strongest storms.

Tonight, partly to mostly clear with overnight lows returning to the mid-60s.

Storm chances get a slight bump Friday with the highest chances Saturday.

Severe storms may form near a dry-line across the area on Saturday and progress east and southeast late in the afternoon through the evening. Damaging winds and large, damaging hail will be the main severe weather concerns.

After a brief lull in convective coverage Monday, showers and storms will likely return on Tuesday.

Temperatures tomorrow through the weekend will remain just at or slightly above seasonal averages with highs in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows generally in the mid-60s.

