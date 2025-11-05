Warm Temperatures This Week

TULSA, Okla. — Another pleasant day for any outdoor activities. A weak cold front moves across the area but won't drop our temperatures too much. Look for mostly sunny skies with northeast winds 5-15 mph and highs in the mid 70s.

Thursday morning, temperatures in the low 50s with lots of sunshine continuing. Gusty winds return 10-25 mph especially in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees with limited fire weather.

Another weak front will drop temperatures only slightly for Friday and Saturday with highs remaining in the low/mid 70s. Still have great weather for any outdoor activities before colder conditions arrive.

A more significant cold front arriving over the weekend with chillier temps returning Sunday and for the start of next week. Highs drop in the upper 40s to low 50s Sunday and temperatures dropping below freezing overnight Sunday into Monday morning.

After a chilly start to next week, we'll eventually see temperatures rebound into the 60s to near 70 in the middle of the week.

