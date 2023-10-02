Watch Now
Warm start to the work week

Cold front will bring rain and storms midweek along with our first taste of Autumn
A cold front will bring chances for rain and storms midweek with a cool down as well. A secondary cold front will bring the coolest air of the season (so far) over the weekend!
Posted at 4:41 AM, Oct 02, 2023
TULSA, Okla — Two more days of above average temperatures before changes sweep across Green Country. For today look for highs to range from the mid 80s to near 90 with mostly sunny skies. Lows tonight will remain mild...in the mid 60s.

As a storm system approaches from the west, we'll notice more clouds mixed with the sun tomorrow as high temps return to the mid 80s.

Chances of showers and storms will go up Tuesday night through Wednesday and then any lingering rain should move out Thursday morning. Most of us will pick up between a 1/2" and 1 1/2" of rain, but some localized spots will be in the 2" to 3" range.

Behind the front, look for temps to cool down! Highs in the 70s an be expected to finish the week! A second and reinforcing cold front will push highs into the 60s on Saturday with lows in the 40s Saturday and Sunday morning! Our first taste of Fall!

