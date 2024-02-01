Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Warm start to the month February

Next storm system arrives Friday night into the weekend with increasing rain chances
Next storm system arrives Friday night into the weekend with increasing rain chances. Some thunder is possible Saturday morning. About 1" to 2" of rain looks possible through Sunday.
Posted at 4:43 AM, Feb 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-01 07:26:01-05

TULSA, Okla — A beautiful stretch of weather this week is getting closer to ending. That said, warm temperatures stay with us today along with a mix of clouds and some sunshine. Winds will be gusty out of the south with a few gusts around 30mph. Hold on to your hats! Temps this afternoon will once again reach the low 70s to upper 60s with lows into Friday morning near 50.

Moisture will continue to increase over Oklahoma and southeast Kansas Friday. Expect some clouds and a little bit of sun, but we should stay dry through the day with highs in the mid 60s.

As a storm system approaches Friday night, rain chances will go up overnight Friday into Saturday. Some thunder will be possible as well Friday night into Saturday morning, but no severe weather is expected. With the slow movement, light rain and showers may linger into Sunday as well with about 1" to 2" of rain possible through the weekend.

Temperatures will be cooler over the weekend (50s) with the clouds and rain, but warm enough for precipitation to stay liquid. No worries for any wintry weather. Sunshine and dry weather come back to start next week.

WATCH 2 News Weather 24/7 on YouTube.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Caitlin Huggins
12:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018