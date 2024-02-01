Warm start to the month February

TULSA, Okla — A beautiful stretch of weather this week is getting closer to ending. That said, warm temperatures stay with us today along with a mix of clouds and some sunshine. Winds will be gusty out of the south with a few gusts around 30mph. Hold on to your hats! Temps this afternoon will once again reach the low 70s to upper 60s with lows into Friday morning near 50.

Moisture will continue to increase over Oklahoma and southeast Kansas Friday. Expect some clouds and a little bit of sun, but we should stay dry through the day with highs in the mid 60s.

As a storm system approaches Friday night, rain chances will go up overnight Friday into Saturday. Some thunder will be possible as well Friday night into Saturday morning, but no severe weather is expected. With the slow movement, light rain and showers may linger into Sunday as well with about 1" to 2" of rain possible through the weekend.

Temperatures will be cooler over the weekend (50s) with the clouds and rain, but warm enough for precipitation to stay liquid. No worries for any wintry weather. Sunshine and dry weather come back to start next week.

