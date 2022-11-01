Warm Start To November

TULSA, Okla — Outdoor plans are a go for your Tuesday! Look for lots of sunshine, a light south breeze, and highs in the mid/upper 70s. We'll keep the above average temps going through the end of the week. Lows tonight will hold in the low/mid 50s.

Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday highs will reach the mid 70s, but we'll notice gustier winds and an increase in clouds as moisture streams north.

A storm system will move in from the west increasing our storm chances as we finish out the week. As of this morning, data has sped things up. Our storm chances will start to increase Friday afternoon with the highest chances coming in Friday evening and night into very early Saturday morning.

Heavy rain and flooding look possible, along with the potential for a few strong to severe storms. The system is still a few days away so we'll be adjusting the specifics as we get closer.

With a faster storm system, we should clear out by midday Saturday giving us an overall nice weekend!

