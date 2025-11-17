Warm November Continues

TULSA, Okla. — A warm start to the week with highs near 80 degrees this afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies with breezy south winds 10-25 mph.

Tuesday morning temperatures near 60° with partly cloudy skies. Highs climb in the upper 70s with southwest winds 5-15 mph. A pleasant day for getting any yard work done.

Chance for a few showers and t-storms on Wednesday, especially later in the day and at night. Morning lows in the low 50s with highs in the mid 70s.

A wet Thursday ahead so make sure you have the rain gear before you head out the door. Lows in the low 60s with highs near 70°. Heavy rain expected with rain totals Wednesday through Thursday night around 1-4". Some flooding could occur in spots. We'll be monitoring trends over the next few days.

The system should clear the area by early Friday morning with just maybe a few more showers. Lows in the mid 50s with highs into the upper 60s.

As of now, this weekend looks dry with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

