Warm & Muggy Friday with Late Day Storm Potential

Rainy Weather Continues Over Mother's Day Weekend
Posted at 3:56 AM, May 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-12 04:56:09-04

TULSA, OK- — Showers/storms moving out this morning with a break in precipitation through the early afternoon hours. It'll be a warm and muggy day with breezy south winds. Daytime highs in the mid to upper 80s.

There will be additional chances for scattered thunderstorms late this afternoon and evening across the area. Although the overall coverage looks to remain low, isolated severe weather will be possible with large hail and straight line winds the main threats.

Several chances for showers and thunderstorms will be possible over Mother's Day weekend. Daily washouts are not expected however remain aware for periods of lightning and brief heavy rainfall. Highs for both Saturday and Sunday in the low to mid-80s.

Looking ahead towards next week, a transition to a northerly wind flow will decrease storm chances by Tuesday with daytime highs still trending in the low to mid-80s.

