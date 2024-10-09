Warm into the weekend

TULSA, OKLA — Another cool start with temperatures trending warmer this afternoon. Look for daytime highs to peak in the mid-80s under a mostly sunny sky.

Fairly quiet this evening with overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

There is a chance of a few showers to develop tomorrow morning across western portions of the area. This will not last long as sunshine returns for the afternoon warming highs into the mid-80s.

The warm up will gradually continue with temps nearing 90° on Friday and low/mid 90s on Saturday! Saturday's record high is 94° (1978), so we'll be close!

Latest data is quicker with the arrival of Sunday's cold front so highs may hold in the 70s north with still some 80s likely south. Gusty northeast winds will move in behind the front.

Not only is the cold front faster, but it looks stronger with temperatures falling below average next week! Highs may hold in the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

