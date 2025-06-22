Warm, Humid and Breezy Sunday

TULSA, OKLA — Sunday's highs return to the 90s with lots of sunshine, gusty south winds, and heat index values around 100 degrees.

Temperatures remain warm into the evening with overnight lows in the mid-70s and a breezy southerly wind flow remaining in the forecast through tomorrow morning.

Warm and humid conditions will continue into the upcoming work week with daily feels like temperatures ranging from 95 to 105 degrees.

We are expected to see plenty of dry time during the week with some isolated shower and storm chances possible.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

