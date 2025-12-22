Warm Holiday Week Ahead

TULSA, Okla. — A mild first full day of winter with temperatures near 50 degrees this Monday morning. Highs in the upper 60s with decreasing clouds and south winds 10-20 mph.

Lows warmer Tuesday in the mid 50s with highs in the low 70s. We are going for 74° in Tulsa. The record for the date is 73° from 1982, so we could tie it. Partly cloudy.

Also partly cloudy on Christmas Eve. Lows around 60° with highs in the mid to upper 70s. We are going for 78° in Tulsa. The record is 80° from 1955, so it should stay safe.

Partly cloudy on Christmas with lows in the low 60s and then daytime highs in the mid to upper 70s. We are going for 79° in Tulsa. The record for the date is 73° from 1922, so we could very well break the old record.

As of now, we should still be in the mid 70s on Friday. Lows in the upper 50s. Mostly sunny.

Lows in the low 50s on Saturday with highs in the low 70s. Partly cloudy with a chance for some rain showers later in the day as a cold front approaches.

The front is forecast to pass through by Sunday with lows near 40° and afternoon highs in the low to the mid 50s. Partly cloudy with a slight chance for some rain showers

Have a great holiday week!

