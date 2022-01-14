Watch
Warm Friday, Arctic Front Tonight

Snow Potential Tomorrow
Posted at 7:19 AM, Jan 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-14 08:30:37-05

TULSA, Okla. — **Winter Weather Advisory for NE Oklahoma**

**Wind Advisory for parts of Green Country**

We still manage to warm into the upper 50s today, ahead of our next cold front. Mostly cloudy skies with south winds picking up between 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight winds will pick up out of the north gusting upwards of 40 mph. Rain will start in some areas late tonight but will transition into a rain/snow mix early Saturday. Accumulating snow will be possible especially in the higher terrain areas.

A warming trend is expected for the first part of the next week before another strong cold front makes its way into our area.

