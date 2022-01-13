Watch
Warm Finish to Work Week

Snow Potential Saturday
Posted at 4:09 AM, Jan 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-13 05:09:24-05

TULSA, OKLA - — Unseasonably warm temperatures returns with highs this afternoon in the low to mid-60s under a mostly sunny sky.

We still manage to warm into the upper 50s tomorrow afternoon, ahead of our next cold front.

Accumulating snow will be possible late Friday into early Saturday, especially in the higher terrain areas.

The exact track of the storm system remains uncertain at this time, so stay tuned to the latest forecasts heading into the weekend.

