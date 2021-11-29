Watch
Warm Fall Week Ahead

Dry Weather Monday through Friday
Posted at 3:56 AM, Nov 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-29 04:56:45-05

TULSA, OKLA- — Mainly sunny for Monday with daytime highs unseasonably warm around 70 degrees.

Calm and clear evening with overnight lows in the 40s.

For this time of the year, afternoon highs should be trending in the 50s, but not this week!

Most locations seeing highs remaining in the 70s through Friday with plenty of dry time.

Temperatures will still be in the 70s on Friday.

A pattern shift looks to move in next weekend with highs in the low to mid 60s with a chance for some rain showers and windy conditions into Monday.

The computer weather models are continuing to have a hard time with the data beyond Friday, so stay tuned.

Have a great week ahead!

