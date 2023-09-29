Warm End to the Week

TULSA, Okla. — We end the week with highs in the low 90s and sunny skies. Winds will be a little more breezy out of the south 10-20 mph.

Expect similar conditions for the weekend. Warm and dry with mostly sunny skies.

The latest data is coming into much better agreement a cold front arrives around Wednesday of next week. We’ll continue to fine-tune the timing, but expect a chance of storms as the front moves in. Behind the front, we should have our first taste of Fall with the coolest air of the season so far. Temperatures in the low 70s with overnight lows in the 50s!

