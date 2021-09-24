Warm, Dry & Breezy Weekend Ahead

TULSA, OKLA- — Fire weather concerns, especially this afternoon, as temps climb to near 90 degrees and south winds start to increase with minimum relative humidity values from 20 to 30 percent.

A few clouds building in during the late morning and early afternoon hours with mostly clear conditions before sunset. Overnight lows return to the 50s.

Sunny for Saturday with calmer south winds and highs continuing to climb towards upper 80s and lower 90s.

A more significant warm-up is forecast on Sunday and Monday as weak upper ridge begins to build in from the southwest.

It will be a dry heat by Sunday and Monday, but still noteworthy as some locations may flirt with record highs by then.

An elevated fire danger threat is expected both afternoons as high temperatures climb into the lower to mid-90s with RH values falling into the 25 to 30 percent range.

High temperatures are expected to be a few degrees cooler with the increasing moisture by mid-week next week.

