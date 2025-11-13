Warm, Dry and Breezy Thursday

TULSA, OKLA — Warm, dry and breezy for today with highs this afternoon in the mid to upper 70s under a partly to mostly sunny sky.

Some cloud coverage lingering overnight with lows well above average in the 50s.

Becoming very warm and windy tomorrow with temps maxing out around 80 during the afternoon. The record for the day is 79° from 2020.

Temperatures trend even warmer for Saturday with highs in the low to mid-80s! Another potential record breaking afternoon with the current record set at 82° in 1950.

The warm temperatures, breezy winds, and low relative humidity values create elevated fire weather conditions Saturday.

A Front comes in for Sunday bringing a wind and temperature shift. Slightly cooler, but still above average for this time of year topping out in the low to mid-70s.

Early next week, we could see some rain showers and a few storms, but the uncertainty remains high with how next week will evolve with both temperatures and our rain chances. Expect more fine tuning to how next week will play out.

