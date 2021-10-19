Watch
Warm and Windy Today

Posted at 3:14 AM, Oct 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-19 04:14:13-04

Happy Tuesday!

It is a pleasant start in the 50s. Today will be windy and warm with highs in the upper 70s with south winds 20 to 30. The fire danger will be elevated.

A cool front moves through by midday Wednesday. Moisture will be quite limited so rain chances will be very low. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70s with a northwest wind by afternoon.

Thursday will start out cool in the 40s with highs near 70.

Rain chances return by late Friday into Saturday morning for areas north of I-40.

