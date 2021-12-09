Warm and Windy Thursday/Friday

TULSA, OKLA- — Unseasonably warm weather remains in the forecast today with afternoon highs ranging from upper 60s to mid-70s. Wins out of the south with periodic gusts upward of 25 mph.

A few more clouds building in this evening with overnight lows in the mid-50s.

Friday's high temperatures will be pushing record levels, with forecasts 20 to 25 degrees above normal values for December 10th! Daytime highs in the mid to a few upper 70s, along with stronger south winds. Periodic gusts upward of 40 mph.

These elements, in addition to our ongoing dry conditions will support critical to near critical grassland fire danger tomorrow, especially during the afternoon hours. Please be mindful of anything that causes sparks, and please avoid burning.

*** A Fire Weather Watch is now in effect for Osage and Pawnee counties on Friday from noon to 6 pm, where dangerous fire weather conditions will be possible. Critical to near critical grassland fire spread rates are expected, due to well above normal temperatures, very low humidity and gusty southwest winds.***

A strong cold front moves in Friday night with cooler weather likely for Saturday in the 50s.

Another big warm-up is on tap for next week.

