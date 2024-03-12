Warm and windy through midweek

TULSA, Okla — After a beautiful Monday, the warm-up will continue through the middle of the week. Lows Tuesday morning will range from the mid 40s to low 50s. Gusty south winds are expected Tuesday with a few gusts around 35 to 40 mph. High temps will get a boost into the mid/upper 70s! There is a slim chance we see an isolated storm or two Tuesday late afternoon into Tuesday night with a wind and hail threat. Most of us stay dry. Lows will stay in the mid/upper 50s Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be a near repeat of Tuesday with highs near 80 and a continued gusty south breeze and slight storm chances.

A cold front will make a push into Green Country on Thursday increasing our chances of showers and storms. As of now will keep chances at about 30-40% for Tulsa, but chances are 70-90% for those of you southeast. A few strong to severe storms with a damaging wind and hail threat will also be possible along with the potential for locally heavy rain.

Much cooler air will move in Friday and into St. Patrick's Day weekend with high holding in the upper 50s to low 60s at best. Jackets will be needed for any St. Patrick's Day festivities. Rain chances look low, but there will be a slight chance of showers south of I-40 Friday and Sunday.

