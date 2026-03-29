Warm And Windy Sunday Ahead

TULSA, Okla. — A mild start to Sunday with temperatures this afternoon warming up near 80°. South winds gusting 30-35 mph. Fire weather increases today with mostly sunny skies.

A warm start to Monday with lows in the low 60s. Afternoon highs around 86° with mostly sunny skies and gusty south winds 30-40 mph. Once again, avoid any outdoor burning as fire weather continues.

We will see an increase in cloud coverage Tuesday with lows in the upper 60s. Afternoon remains mostly dry with highs in the mid 80s. We do have a cold front that looks to move in later in the evening that will bring a round of unsettled weather.

A few scattered showers and storms possible late Tuesday into Wednesday. A few may be strong to severe with mostly a wind and hail threat. Behind the front, afternoon highs in the upper 60s with northeast winds 10-20 mph. Additional shower and storms on and off throughout the day. A few storm chances continue Thursday with highs near 70°.

Our next system brings more showers and storms Friday into Saturday. We will have more details as we get closer.

Have a great week ahead!

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