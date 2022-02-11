Warm and Windy Friday

TULSA, OKLA- — Partly cloudy on Friday and 65°. North winds coming in 15-20 mph with higher gusts.

After a dry cold front passes through, highs will be in the lower 40s on Saturday with a lot of sunshine. Still a breezy north wind.

Highs in the mid-50s on Sunday and a mostly sunny sky.

Valentine's Day looks to be low 60s and sunshine.

Turning windy on Tuesday and Wednesday as our next system moves in. Highs in the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday with an increasing chance of showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday and those showers could continue into Thursday.

