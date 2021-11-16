Warm and windy

WINDY AND WARM TODAY! — It will feel like Spring today with the gusty winds and mild temps in the upper 70s. Southerly winds may gust over 30 mph.

A strong cold front moves in by late morning Wednesday. Highs will be in the 60s Wednesday morning with falling temps in the 50s in the afternoon with gusty north winds.

Morning temps will dip in the 30s Thursday and Friday with afternoon highs in the 50s.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --