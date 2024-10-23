Warm and Sunny Wednesday

TULSA, OKLA — Highs this afternoon will range from lower 80s north to near 90 degrees south. Lots of sunshine with a moderate NE breeze.

Clear and quiet this evening with overnight lows around 60 degrees.

Southerly winds will push temps back up to near record levels again on Thursday with highs once again nearing the 90° mark! The record high for October 24 is 89° set in 2003.

Behind a front on Friday, expect highs in the low 80s with morning lows in the low 60s. The weather looks great for Friday night football games!

As of now, the weekend looks pleasant with highs in the mid 70s for Saturday and around 80° for Sunday. Still looking dry for any outdoor activities. Morning lows in the low to the mid 50s.

Still a week away, but the data is hinting we'll see a change in the pattern bringing a nice cool down and perhaps another rain chance to the region by late next week.

