Warm and Sunny Thursday

TULSA, OKLA — We will finish the work week on a warm note with highs for today and tomorrow in the upper 50s.

Lots of sunshine for today with a few more clouds in the area tomorrow. There is a low chance of some rain showers developing tomorrow afternoon and evening, but majority of us are expected to remain dry.

Take advantage of these two days as much colder air will arrive for the weekend and early next week with single digit wind chills likely!

Temperatures on Saturday will likely hold in the 30s with wind chills in the 20s and teens. The winds will hold on from Friday. An upper-level system may bring a few snow flurries to the region Saturday PM into Sunday morning with little to no accumulation.

Highs Sunday will be stuck in the 20s with lows into early next week in the low teens to perhaps even some single digits. Snow chances look low, but we will continue to monitor. Maybe another slim chance on Monday.

The bigger story will be the cold with highs remaining below freezing from Sunday through at least Tuesday. While this will not be record cold, it's good January shot of Arctic air! Wind chills in the single digits to perhaps even below zero look likely Sunday night into Monday morning, and again Monday night into Tuesday morning.

