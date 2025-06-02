Warm And Sunny For Monday

TULSA, Okla. — Lots of sunshine for Monday with a warm afternoon. Look for highs in the upper 80s with south winds 10-20 mph. Most of the day is dry for any last minute yard work before the rain arrives.

Showers and storms increase overnight and continue into Tuesday morning. Most will stay north of I-40 before we see a bit of a break after these move out. Highs in the mid to low 80s with gusty south winds. More showers and storms increase in the evening and night as a strong cold front approaches. This activity could be strong to severe with mainly a wind and hail threat. The tornado threat is low but not zero.

For Wednesday, mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance for scattered showers and storms. Most will be dry with highs in the mid 70s and north winds.

Scattered showers and storms Thursday and Friday with highs in the low 80s.

A wet weekend with additional scattered showers and storms both days. Lows in the 60s with highs in the 80s.

Overall, we could see widespread 2-3" with locally higher amounts up to 8" of rain!

