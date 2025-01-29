Warm and Rainy Next Few Days

***FLOOD WATCH in effect for Latimer, Haskell, Sequoyah, and LeFlore Counties from 6 PM this evening through tomorrow afternoon at 3 PM.***

Rain chances will begin to increase across southeast Oklahoma later this morning with chances expanding northeast later this afternoon. Highs for today in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

The chance for widespread (and well-needed rain) will increase this evening and remain through Thursday morning. A wet commute Thursday as widespread rain continues across eastern Oklahoma. A few embedded thunderstorms are possible as well. No severe weather is expected.

Most of the rain will clear out by Thursday afternoon with a 1/2 inch on up to 3 inches total in Green Country. Lighter amounts are expected over northwest parts of Green Country with the heaviest amounts across southeast Oklahoma where a Flood Watch is in effect. Be mindful of rising water if you live in a flood prone area. Highs in the mid to upper 50s with southeast winds, then turning westerly.

Isolated showers Friday morning, but most will stay dry. Partly cloudy skies with breezy northwest winds and highs in the mid 50s.

This weekend is looking awesome with highs in the 60s to perhaps near 70 on Sunday with dry conditions and lots of sunshine.

