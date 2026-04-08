Warm and Quiet through Tomorrow

TULSA, OKLA — Morning temperatures are slightly warmer, generally in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Southerly winds will increase this afternoon and become breezy before weakening again later this evening. Warm afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 70s combined with gusty winds could briefly create localized fire weather concerns, especially west of 75.

By Thursday, a low-pressure system moving through the northern Plains will push a cold front southward into Kansas. Ahead of the front, continued southerly winds will bring warmer and more humid air into the area, allowing temperatures to reach the upper 70s to lower 80s. A few isolated showers could develop in SE Oklahoma, but chances remain low.

Increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms Friday, mainly along and north of I-44. The front may drift north again Friday night, briefly reducing rain chances.

Another weather system approaching from the West Coast will send energy into the Plains on Saturday, bringing additional chances for showers and thunderstorms, mainly across eastern Oklahoma. Storm chances are expected to increase Saturday night through Sunday as a stronger system moves into the Plains.

During this time, deeper moisture and instability may support some strong storms capable of producing heavy rain, large hail, and damaging winds, with a low tornado threat possible.

After this system moves out Sunday night, another low-pressure system may quickly follow, bringing another round of showers and thunderstorms Monday into Tuesday.

Some storms could again become strong, with large hail and damaging winds being the primary threats, along with additional heavy rainfall. Forecast details regarding timing and location will become clearer over the next several days.

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