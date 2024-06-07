Warm and humid for Friday

TULSA, OKLA- — Sunny start with a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon. Highs today return to the upper 80s to low 90s.

We're tracking some storm potential by this evening, mainly for counties north of Tulsa with a wind and hail threat in the strongest storms.

Overnight lows remain very warm in the low to mid-70s.

We'll likely get a break most of Saturday as highs return in the low/mid 90s. It'll feel like an early taste of summer with heat index values likely around 100 degrees.

Look for another slight storm Saturday with chances going up Saturday night into Sunday as a cold front moves in. The chance of storms and the arrival of cooler air will likely keep highs in the upper 70s to low 80s Sunday afternoon.

Latest data is trending wetter to start next week with a chance of storms again on Monday. We'll keep a chance in for Tuesday as well with some summer heat and humidity returning at the end of next week.

