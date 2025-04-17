Warm and Gusty Today

TULSA, Okla. — A warm and gusty Thursday with temperatures in the 60s this morning. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s with south winds 20-30 mph and gusts up to 45 mph.

Lows only down to the mid to upper 60s Friday morning and then afternoon highs in the low 80s. South winds 15-25 mph with higher gusts ahead of our next front. Chance for some showers and storms developing late afternoon into evening, then becoming more numerous into Friday night. Some storms could be strong to severe. Wind and hail will be the main threats with a low tornado risk. Locally heavy rain will be possible as well.

Showers and storms will still be around on Saturday and perhaps into early Easter Sunday morning as well. The severe threat Saturday will be dependent on where a front lines up. While we'll all have chances for showers and storms, the severe threat will be highest near/south of the front.

Some new data is faster with the system Easter Sunday, clearing our area in the morning. A faster system means no severe concerns Easter Sunday, and slower system keeps severe weather at play. Being a few days out, we'll continue to fine tune as we get closer.

Lows in the 50s with then highs in the mid 60s Saturday-Sunday

Stay up to date with the latest forecast as yards and lawns could be very wet for any weekend egg hunts. Rain totals from Friday night into early Sunday morning could be 1-4" with maybe some flooding.

As of now, we look dry for Monday with more storm chances returning by the middle of next week.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

