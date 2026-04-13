Warm And Gusty Monday

TULSA, Okla. — A warm start this Monday morning with temperatures in the low 70s. Mostly cloudy with a few sunbreaks and highs in the mid to low 80s. South winds 15-25 mph with gusts 30-35 mph the majority of the day. An isolated shower or storm possible this afternoon and evening but the most will be dry. If a storm were to develop, it would turn severe fairly quickly in the given environment.

Mostly cloudy skies continue for Tuesday with lows around 70° and highs in the low 80s. South winds 15-30 mph. Look for an increasing chance for strong to severe storms during the late afternoon and evening hours. All modes of severe weather possible.

Mainly cloudy skies for Wednesday as well with some sunbreaks. Lows in the mid 60s with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15-25 mph. Another risk for strong to severe storms, mainly in the afternoon and evening period. All modes of severe weather possible.

We catch a break on Thursday with lows around 60° and highs around 86°. South winds 10-15 mph with partly cloudy skies.

Mostly cloudy on Friday with an increasing chance for strong to severe storms during the afternoon and at night ahead of a cold front. Lows in the upper 60s with highs in the low 80s. South winds gusty 15-25 mph.

The chance for showers and storms will continue well before sunrise Saturday, then clearing on the back of the front. Temperatures might start out around 70° early in the morning, but then drop through the day. Northwest winds 15-30 mph.

For Sunday, mostly sunny. Lows in the lower 40s and afternoon highs around 70°. South winds 5-15 mph.

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