Warm and Dry Weather This Week

TULSA, OKLA- — A front will move across the area today with

some mid level cloudiness and possibly a few light rain showers, mainly NE.

This is not expected to have much of any impact on our temperatures with daytime highs still warming around 70 degrees.

Light winds under a mainly clear sky and 50s this evening. Cool temperatures overnight with lows in the 40s.

Above normal temperature trend will continue as we welcome in the month of December tomorrow with the warmest day on Thursday.

Record to near record temperatures are expected Thursday afternoon.

Cooler temps move in for the weekend.

